Business EU to remove tariffs on Vietnamese tuna once trade deal takes effect The European Union (EU) will eliminate tariffs on fresh and frozen Vietnamese tuna products, with 11,500 tonnes of canned tuna and 500 tonnes of canned fish balls exempted annually, once a free trade pact the two sides have signed comes into effect possibly in August.

Business HCM City prioritises major transport projects Ho Chi Minh City will focus on major transport projects that help ease traffic gridlock and scrap less urgent ones since resources are limited.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches three more domestic air routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on June 22 officially launched three new air routes from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.