Business Algeria a potential market for Vietnamese products Algeria is a potential market for exports of Vietnamese staples, especially coffee and rice, official statistics show.

Business Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on March 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.