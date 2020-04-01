Vietnamese firms supported in export to Singapore amid COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Around 500 tonnes of Vietnamese products, including coffee, instant noodle, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, were exported to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Commercial Affair Office in Singapore
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the agency has actively connected with industry associations of the host country and those in Vietnam in order to support Vietnamese firms in taking advantage of opportunities to boost their exports to Singapore.
Apart from organising field trips for Singaporean fruit and vegetable importers to Vietnam to seek supply sources in February, the office has also continued to collect information related to the public procurement demand of the Singapore Government, and actively implemented trade promotion and business matching activities.
According to statistics of the Singapore Enterprise Department, Vietnam's export value to the country in February increased 49 percent compared to a month earlier, and up 102.78 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
The office proposed to the representative office of Vietnam Airlines in Singapore to join hands in supporting Vietnamese exporters, and the carrier has maintained cargo flights from Singapore to Hanoi and HCM City and vice versa.
Particularly, the national flag carrier has also offered preferential shipping rates lower than the market price for Vietnamese firms’ exports to Singapore./.