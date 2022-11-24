Business Vietnam eyes to boost economic, education cooperation with Hong Kong About 100 leading businesses of Hong Kong (China) will join together in a field trip to Vietnam to explore market and meet representatives of government agencies and localities, aiming to promote partnerships in trade, investment, production, innovation and high technology, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong.

Business Air passenger volume soars in 11 months Vietnam’s airports recorded an annual leap of 221%, serving 90.8 million passengers between January and November, unveiled a representative from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business VICEM to export 6 million tonnes of cement, clinker to Philippines The Vietnam Cement Industry Corporation (VICEM) will ship a total of 6 million tonnes of cement and clinker to the Philippines from 2023-2025, as its demand for construction materials of various kinds is huge.

Business Vietnamese businesses attend International Fair of Santiago Vietnam and other ASEAN member states such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines recently showcased their typical products at the International Fair of Santiago (FISA), Chile.