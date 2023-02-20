Business Thai largest retailer to pour over 1.4 billion USD in Vietnam Central Retail Corporation (CRC), the largest retailer of Thailand, has announced its biggest investment in Vietnam at 50 billion baht (1.45 billion USD) in the 2023-2027 period to accelerate its market presence in the country.

Business Workshop helps Canadian firms understand more about Vietnamese market A workshop to help Canadian businesses better understand about the Vietnamese market was held in both online and in-person format in Vancouver by the Vietnam-Canada Business (VCB) Association on February 18.