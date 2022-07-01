Business Vietnamese Goods Week underway in Japan The Vietnamese Goods Week 2022 is taking place at over 350 supermarkets and stores run by retail giant AEON across Japan and on its website until June 3.

Business Fresh lychee on national flag carrier’s in-flight menu Fresh lychee, which is in season now in northern Vietnam, has returned to in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business 500 tonnes of Vietnamese-labelled rice exported to EU Loc Troi Group JSC exported nearly 500 tonnes of rice labelled with its own brand name “Com Vietnam Rice” to the EU markets in June.

Business 30 Vietnamese firms register for field demonstrations at Agritechnica Asia Live A total of 30 firms and 10 units in Vietnam have so far registered to perform machinery field demonstrations at the upcoming 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live, heard a press conference on the event held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 30.