The Vietnamese sport team poses for a photo before departing for ASEAN Para Games 11 in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted together with those of 10 other Southeast Asian countries at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia on July 27, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games.



The flag-raising ceremony of the Games was marked by a special art performance, bearing the characteristics of the indigenous traditional culture performed by the host country's artists, showing the warm sentiments and hospitality of the "country of ten thousand islands" to the nations participating in the tournament, as well as international friends.



At the ceremony, the Organising Committee of the host country presented souvenirs to the sports delegations from other countries.



With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 30 to August 6.



The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 18 coaches and 120 athletes who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery.



At the previous ASEAN Para Games in 2017, Vietnam won 40 gold, 61 silver, and 60 bronze medals, finishing 4th in the overall medal tally./.