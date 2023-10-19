The Vietnamese sports delegation at the 4th Asian Para Games (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted at the Asian Para Games Village in Hangzhou, China, on October 19, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games.



The Games is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou from October 22-28, featuring 22 sports with 564 events.

The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event comprises 71 members, including 48 athletes who will compete in seven sports, namely track and field, swimming, weightlifting, chess, table tennis, badminton and Taekwondo.



Vietnam’s goal is to win 3-4 gold medals and to have as many as possible athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.



At the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, Vietnam bagged a total of 40 medals, including eight golds, eight silvers and 24 bronzes, ranking 12th./.