Videos Online book exhibition highlights Vietnam’s glorious history A book exhibition is being held virtually by the Hanoi Library on its website thuvienhanoi.org.vn to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society National Day celebrated in Spain The Vietnamese Embassy in Spain on September 1 organised a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2), drawing the participation of all embassy staff, the Vietnamese Honourary Consul in Sevilla, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Madrid.

Society President Ho Chi Minh bust erected in New Delhi A bust of Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh was erected in New Delhi on September 1 on the occasion of the Southeast Asian nation’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Society Google marks Vietnam's National Day with national flag doodle A new animated image of Vietnam's national flag is being featured on the Google search on the country's National Day – September 2.