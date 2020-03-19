Society National high school exam pushed back to August The National High School Exam 2020 will still be organised despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) said.

Society Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5 Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.

Society COVID-19: Body temperature equipment granted to Vinh Phuc The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) – Vinh Phuc II branch handed over 130 body temperature equipment products worth 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to schools in Phuc Yen city, the northern province of Vinh Phuc on March 18.

Society COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).