World COVID-19 pandemic continues worrying Southeast Asia The Cambodian Ministry of Health on May 19 announced 393 new COVID-19 infections, including 392 domestic cases, making the national tally to surpass 23,000.

World Australian media hails Vietnam’s response measures in latest COVID-19 wave The Vietnamese government’s COVID-19 management systems kicked back into full swing as the number of domestically-transmitted infection has risen quickly these days, according to an article posted on Australia’s devpolicy.org website on Ma

ASEAN Singapore to host first phygital exhibition The National Gallery Singapore will organise a thematic exhibition on artworks dedicated to children in the third edition of the Gallery Children’s Biennale programme, which will be a blend of physical and digital (phygital).