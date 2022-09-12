Politics Vietnamese Party official meets with Singaporean Deputy PM The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to promoting the strategic partnership with Singapore, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong told visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at a meeting in Hanoi on September 12 in Hanoi.

Politics Military officer promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) Phung Si Tan has been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Politics Israeli official commends Vietnam's development achievements Deputy Minister in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Abir Kara praised Vietnam's development achievements at a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on September 11 to mark the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 12.