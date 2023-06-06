Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann. (Photo: VNA) Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)



Son spoke highly the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and the OECD, as reflected in the reports on the OECD’s policy consultancy to Vietnam as well as its programmes on technical assistance and capacity improvement in many fields.



He lauded the two sides for their efforts in completing the building of an action programme to implement the memorandum of understanding on strengthening their cooperation in the 2022-2026 period.



The minister suggested the organisation continue its policy consultancy to help Vietnam restructure its economy, reform its growth model based on science-technology, and promote innovations and the digital economy.



He also called for the OECD’s coordination and advice in such new issues as global minimum tax, carbon emission reduction and environmental protection, and its support in seeking resources for joint projects.



Son used this occasion to urge the OECD to help Vietnam successfully co-chair the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP), firstly the organisation of the second OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum in October 2023. Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Paris, France, on June 6 on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.Son spoke highly the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and the OECD, as reflected in the reports on the OECD’s policy consultancy to Vietnam as well as its programmes on technical assistance and capacity improvement in many fields.He lauded the two sides for their efforts in completing the building of an action programme to implement the memorandum of understanding on strengthening their cooperation in the 2022-2026 period.The minister suggested the organisation continue its policy consultancy to help Vietnam restructure its economy, reform its growth model based on science-technology, and promote innovations and the digital economy.He also called for the OECD’s coordination and advice in such new issues as global minimum tax, carbon emission reduction and environmental protection, and its support in seeking resources for joint projects.Son used this occasion to urge the OECD to help Vietnam successfully co-chair the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP), firstly the organisation of the second OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum in October 2023.

For his part, Cormann highly appreciated Son’s attendance at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2023 and considered this as a demonstration of Vietnam’s role and active contributions as a Co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme.



The OECD Secretary-General said he was impressed with Vietnam’s socio-economic development, and that the OECD will keep standing side by side with the country on the path to green and sustainable economic development.



The OECD is ready to send experts to help Vietnam implement the regulations related to the global minimum corporate income tax, he added.



Cormann went on to say that the OECD attaches importance to the role of Southeast Asia and thanked Vietnam, as Co-chair of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme, for promoting this programme in an increasingly effective and practical manner.



He also agreed to coordinate with the country to properly prepare for the second OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum, which will be held in Hanoi in October at the initiative of Vietnam./.

VNA