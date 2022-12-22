Le Thi Bich Huong, a lecturer of Vietnamese practice from the university, teaches students to perform folk songs. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Students who are studying Vietnamese from the Faculty of Asian and Northern African Studies under the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice performed Vietnamese folk songs, water puppet shows and recited the Tale of Kieu during the “Vietnam Soul” event on December 21.



Le Thi Bich Huong, a lecturer of Vietnamese practice from the university, said performances by the first to third-year students are also meant to report the results of their studies on Vietnamese language and culture.



The Vietnamese language has been taught in the university in 2019. It is the only place in Italy with the most complete Vietnamese language curricula, providing students with knowledge of history, literature, economy, geopolitics, art and every aspect of Vietnamese culture.



Head of the faculty Prof. Marco Ceresa said next year, the faculty will launch a master programme in Vietnamese and hold more cultural exchanges between Italian and Vietnamese students in the university./.