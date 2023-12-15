Business Rice exports expected to hit 5 billion USD this year Rice export volume and value during the first 11 months surpassed the figures of the entire 2022, and this year’s revenue is expected to reach 5 billion USD, authorities said.

Business Programme introducing UK food held in Hanoi, HCM City The UK Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Annam Gourmet supermarket chain, on December 14 launched a programme named “GREAT Food for the Season”, aiming to introduce to local consumers a series of specialty products from famous British food brands.

Business Vietnam seeks US support in high-tech infrastructure development Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy has called on the US to support the development of high-tech infrastructure in Vietnam.

Business HCM City works to better investment climate for Japanese firms Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City had a roundtable with Japanese businesses on December 14 to tackle difficulties facing the firms and share information about the southern economic hub’s investment cooperation demand.