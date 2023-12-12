Vietnamese products introduced at the Vietnamese Food Day opens in Canada (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in Canada's Vancouver city and the Vietnam - Canada Business Association (VCBA) have jointly organised a Vietnamese Food Day in the city of same name, aiming to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Consul General Nguyen Quang Trung briefed participants on the beauty of the Vietnamese culinary art and praised contributions by the Vietnamese community and the Southeast Asian country’s cuisine in diversifying the overall picture of food in Vancouver in particular and Canada in general.

The diplomat also informed guests of the business environment and investment opportunities in Vietnam in the context that the two sides are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Vietnamese community in Canada currently has about 300,000 people and there are about 21,000 Vietnamese students studying in Canada. This is said to be an important resource and a social basis that contributes to promoting the development of the two countries' relationship in all fields, especially in cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The ties between Vietnam and Canada have seen positive changes since the two sides established a Comprehensive Partnership in 2017. Vietnam has become Canada’s biggest trading partner in ASEAN and a gateway for Canadian enterprises to invest in Southeast Asia as well as the Asia-Pacific. Meanwhile, Canada has become Vietnam’s second largest partner in Americas. Two-way trade reached 7 billion USD in 2022 and the figure is expected to climb to 10 billion USD in 2023. /.