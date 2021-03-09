Business Hoa Phat steel sales down 25 percent in February Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold a total of 439,000 tonnes of steel in February, a decline of 25 percent compared to January.

Business Ample room for growth in Vietnamese exports to France Vietnam remains France’s largest goods supplier in ASEAN and Vietnamese exports still have the opportunity to penetrate further into the European market.

Business Bac Giang aims to lure 1.3 billion USD of investment in 2021 The northern province of Bac Giang is working hard to complete the target of attracting about 1.3 billion USD worth of investment in 2021, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.