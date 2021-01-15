Business 3.6 trillion VND to be invested in Tay Ninh port cluster The People’s Committee of the southern province of Tay Ninh has approved the investment policy for a port cluster project costing over 3.6 trillion VND (156.07 million USD) in Trang Bang district’s Hung Thuan commune.

Business RCEP to help farm produce expand presence in global markets The recently-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will create opportunities for Vietnam’s agricultural products to extend their reach in the region and the world, experts have said.

Business Garment-textile sector eyes 39 billion USD in export turnover Vietnam’s garment-textile sector sets a target of 39 billion USD in export revenue this year, equal to that of 2019, according to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex).