Vietnamese football rankings promoted
Vietnam has risen to the 96th position in the FIFA rankings (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The recent victories against Singapore and India have promoted Vietnam to the 96th position in the FIFA rankings, the 17th position in Asia and the first in Southeast Asia, according to website football-ranking.com.
Before the international games in September, Vietnam was ranked 97th by the FIFA with 1,218.84 points. The 4-0 victory against Singapore and 3-0 against India helped Vietnam secure 3.05 points and 4.76 points, respectively.
With the additional points, Vietnam surpassed Belarus to rise to the 96th position.
As of September 28, Vietnam has been on the world Top 100 for 1,400 days.
The team’s ranking is likely to change considerably this year when World Cup and the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) take place./.