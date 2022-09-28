Culture - Sports Discovering craft villages in Buddhist centre in Quang Ninh Coming to Yen Tu relic site in Quang Ninh province – Vietnam’s major Buddhist centre, tourists can also experience traditional crafts such as making hats, bamboo handicrafts, and wood carvings.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese film competes at Tokyo International Film Festival Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes) is the first Vietnamese film nominated in the Competition category of the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), which will be held from 24 October to November 3 in Japan.

Culture - Sports Infographic Xoe Thai Dance a cultural symbol of community connection Xoe dance reflects the Thai ethnic people’s perspective on the world and all things, and is performed during Tet, festivals, and important events. The communes of Muong Lo in Yen Bai province, Muong So in Lai Chau province, Thuan Chau in Son La province, and Muong Lay and Dien Bien Phu city in Dien Bien province are considered “centres” of the dance.

Culture - Sports Artists apply new technologies in traditional arts The fifth holding of the national applied fine arts exhibition has gotten underway at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi.