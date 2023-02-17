Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese Phở among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Phở, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold on almost all street corners in Vietnam, has found itself in 34th place on a list of the 100 most popular dishes in the world compiled by international food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese ethnic culture introduced in France Outfits of the Mong, Giay, and Tay people, jewellery of the Thai and Dao people, and tools for daily work of many different ethnic minority groups around Vietnam are on display at an exhibition in the French city of Saintes.

Culture - Sports Exhibition showcases preservation of Van Mieu Temple of Literature An exhibition opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 14, giving insights into the revival and conservation of Van Mieu in the 1898 – 1954 period.

Society France helps Vietnam preserve Complex of Hue Monuments The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) on February 16 signed a framework agreement on scientific research cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage.