Vietnamese football stars unable to join SEA Games 32 due to new rules
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – With the host Cambodia freshly adjusting the age of registration for men's football players at the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), most of Vietnam’s familiar stars are now not eligible to compete in the tournment.
The new rules do not allow players over 22 years old, meaning only those born from January 1, 2001 onward are able to participate in the event.
The men's football event is scheduled to kick off on April 29, with Vietnam participating as the defending champions.
Cambodia once agreed to allow the U22+2 squad, but suddenly changed its decision just three months before the opening of the Games. This might disrupt the plans of many teams, especially those with medal ambitions.
Currently, there are only four names in the Cambodia U23 squad born before January 1, 2001. Therefore, Cambodia will not be affected much by the new regulations./.