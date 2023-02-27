Vietnamese footballers arrive in Uzbekistan for 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals
After a week-long training course in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam's U20 team arrived in Uzbekistan’s Fergana city on February 26, ready to compete in the finals of the 2023 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U20 Asian Cup.
According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), coach Hoang Anh Tuan and his team have the first training session on February 27 afternoon. After two training sessions, they will play the first match against Australia on March 1.
Vietnam are in Group B together with Iran, Australia, and Qatar in the tournament’s finals.
Sixteen squads will compete in the tournament, comprising Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Oman, Tajikistan, Iran, Australia, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, China, Iraq, and Syria.
Vietnam are one of the five second-placed teams with the best results in the qualifying round.
Among the rivals of Vietnam in Group B, Qatar won the tournament in 2014, Iran triumphed for four times (in 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1976), while Australia were the runners-up in 2010.
Meanwhile, Group A gathers hosts Uzbekistan, Syria, Iraq and Indonesia; Group C consists of Oman, Jordan, Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea; and Group D comprises Kyrgyzstan, China, Japan and Saudi Arabia./.