The Inspiring Global Leader of the Year award was given to Katrin Kandel, CEO of Facing the World. This is a British charity that supports surgeries for Vietnamese children with congenital maxillofacial malformations, and provides support for the Vietnamese healthcare sector.

The Prestigious Organization of the Year Award was given to the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in the UK and Northern Ireland - an organization gathering more than 100 professors, associate professors, and senior lecturers at more than 60 universities in the UK and Ireland.

Nguyen Thi Minh Thu, CEO of An Phu Pearl and Jewelry Company, received the Entrepreneur of the Year award. Her company has supported to build bridges and houses, gives gifts to people in disadvantaged areas in Vietnam. The company also participates in the project to build 200 libraries for schools across Vietnam.

The Star of the Year Award went to William Nguyen, a 13-year-old boy known as a musical prodigy with many achievements in music and mathematics.

Many other awards were also given to others that have had community support activities such as disaster relief, free medical examination and treatment for the poor, and support for Vietnamese during the pandemic./.

VNA