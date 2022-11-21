Vietnamese form fifth largest group of foreign students in the US: Report
Students at Georgetown University, Washington DC. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - According to the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) annual “Open Doors” report, Vietnamese students now constitute the fifth largest group of foreign students in the United States, up from sixth last year.
Moreover, Vietnam held its position as the second leading country of origin for international students studying at US community colleges.
The number of Vietnamese students studying in the United States increased across almost all levels of study, including graduate programmes up 6.5%, non-degree programmes up 23.3%, and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes up 4.4%.
When assessed on the basis of overall economy size and measured through GDP output, the data indicates that Vietnam now sends more students to the US than any other country.
Vietnamese students also continue to demonstrate a strong presence in strategically important subjects across US institutions, such as science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and business/management studies.
The percentage of Vietnamese students pursuing STEM and business/management majors are 47.1% and 25.6%, respectively.
“As the United States approaches the 10th anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, the Open Doors data is demonstrable proof that education remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, while the nature of our current educational cooperation is already strategic,” said Genevieve Judson-Jourdain, US Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer.
In the US academic year 2021/2022, new international student enrollment rebounded and increased 80%.
The increase was felt across the United States with all US states experiencing growth in new enrollment, and 44 of the 50 states experiencing an increase in new enrollment of over 50%.
The US remains the top destination for international students with over 948,000 international students overall.
Education cooperation is a key indicator of the strategic nature of a bilateral relationship. The US Mission to Vietnam states it is committed to deepening education cooperation through enhanced linkages and dual programmes between American and Vietnamese institutions, facilitating joint research, and increasing opportunities for Vietnamese and American students, faculty, administrators, and staff to have meaningful exchanges./.