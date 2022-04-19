Vietnamese, French firms launch joint venture providing barge services
At the SP-ITC port in HCM City - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - France’s CMA CGM Group and Vietnam’s International Transportation and Trading Joint Stock Company (ITC) launched a joint venture company to provide barge services in Vietnam on April 19.
The General International Logistics (GIL) will provide three shipments per week between SP-ITC port and Cai Mep port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
GIL's barge services will help connect Vietnam's exports with key markets in North America and Europe through SP-ITC and Cai Mep ports.
Every week, there are four long-distance shipping routes of CMA CGM arriving at Cai Mep port - the main gateway in the southern key economic region.
According to Adeline Franger Chouraqui, General Director of CMA CGM Vietnam, CMA CGM is one of the leading corporations in the transport and logistics market and has 30 years of operational experience in Vietnam. Services provided by CMA CGM help connect Vietnam with key markets around the world, with 72 ship arrivals each week.
The official launch of the barge service to transport goods between the two leading gateway ports in the southern key economic region will provide Vietnamese businesses with an economical and environmentally friendly shipping method, she said.
This is a concrete step that demonstrates CMA CGM 's commitment to providing efficient, flexible and sustainable transportation solutions to customers, she affirmed.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Chuyen, Chairman of the ITC Board of Directors, said ITC is one of the leading private shipping and logistics enterprises in Vietnam.
ITC owns a fleet with a combined capacity of over 300,000 DWT, and operates SP-ITC international port - the only container port in Vietnam that can serve shipping services to Australia, the US and the Middle East.
ITC is also a provider of barge transport services with a large capacity in the region, he added.
According to Chuyen, GIL will inherit the strengths and experience of both CMA CGM and ITC to develop into a logistics leader in Vietnam./.