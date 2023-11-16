Nguyen Thanh Quang, Director of the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre (first left), introduces the Thang Long Imperial Citadel's artifacts at the exhibition entitled "From the Underground to Museum: A Journey of Artifacts" in Toulouse city of France. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A scientific seminar on promoting the value of archaeological heritage and an exhibition entitled “From the Underground to the Museum: A Journey of Artifacts” have been held by Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in Toulouse city of France.

The events were part of a cooperation project between Hanoi capital of Vietnam and Toulouse city of France on technical assistance to preserve and promote typical urban heritage values and archaeological relics at the royal citadel, which has been launched since 2020 with funding from the French Development Agency (AFD) and Toulouse.

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Thanh Quang, the centre’s director, highlighted the outcomes of the project, saying it has achieved positive results, helping to promote the traditional cooperative relationship between the two cities, and is a typical model of cooperation between localities of France and Vietnam.

Discussions, scientific researches, and exhibitions jointly organised by experts from both sides in Hanoi and Toulouse have tightened the relationship between the heritage of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and other heritage sites of Toulouse, helping the public have a deeper understanding of the history and culture of the two cities, he said.

Quang hoped that French friends will continue to support the preservation and popularisation of the heritage value of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in the coming time, specifically in the fields of heritage tourism, staff training and conservation of French architectural works in the heritage area.

Staff members of the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre exchange with French experts. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Vice Mayor of Toulouse Jean-Claude Dardelet said that the project has offered opportunities for experts from Vietnam and France to share experiences.

Despite facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and personnel changes, both sides have worked hard to overcome them and achieve great successes, he said.

The project’s outcomes opened up new cooperative opportunities for the two cities, especially in the fields of heritage conservation and research, and tourism promotion, the official added./.