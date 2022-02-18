Vietnamese, French localities strengthen ties
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang recently held a meeting with Tonino Panetta, Mayor of Choisy-le-Roi city, during which the two sides agreed to deepen their traditional relationships through cooperation programmes in all fields.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (right) met Mayor of Choisy-le-Roi city Tonino Panetta on February 17. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) -
The French official said he hoped the COVID-19 pandemic will end soon so that the two sides can resume cultural and economic exchanges.
For his part, the Vietnamese diplomat expressed gratitude for the affection and support that the people and the Choisy-le-Roi city government had given Vietnam in the struggle for independence as well as the national construction and defence.
He said that Choisy-le-Roi is not only a city that has close relations with Vietnam but also holding memories of the negotiations leading to the signing of the Paris Agreement which put an end to the war and restore peace in Vietnam.
At the February 17 meeting, the two sides discussed plans to promote cooperation and maintain friendship at the local level, as well as activities to connect Vietnam and France in the near future, including a conference aimed at deepening the cooperation between their localities to be held in Hanoi at the end of this year, the participation of Choisy-le-Roi city in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France, and the 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2023.
On this occasion, Mayor Panetta invited the Vietnamese Ambassador to attend a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the sisterhood relationship between Choisy-le-Roi city and other cities around the world to be held next year./.