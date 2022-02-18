Politics Foreign Minister attends AMMR via videoconference: Spokeswoman Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (AMMR) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from February 16-17 via videoconference, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference in Hanoi on February 17.

Politics Vietnam to soon issue policy on visas for foreign tourists The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to complete plans on tourism resumption and devise a policy on visas for foreign tourists, the ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press conference on February 17.

Politics Measures to be taken to protect legitimate rights of Vietnamese citizens abroad The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine to announce a hotline on citizen protection to provide timely support for Vietnamese people there when necessary, the ministry’s spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 17.