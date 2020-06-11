Vietnamese, French PMs talk COVID-19 fight, cooperation enhancement
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed some cooperation measures in the COVID-19 fight and ways to reinforce the countries’ relations during their phone talks on June 11.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) holds phone talks with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe on June 11 (Photo: VNA)
The two PMs applauded recent strides in their countries’ strategic partnership in terms of politics, economy, trade, aerospace, healthcare, environment, education-training, culture and tourism. They also emphasised the development potential of bilateral cooperation for the time ahead.
The French PM recalled his visit to Vietnam in 2018 and agreed that the two countries need to increase communication to work out measures for developing the strategic partnership more extensively and effectively.
Edouard Philippe also spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts in the COVID-19 fight and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their medical supplies for his country, which he said demonstrate the sentiment and close ties between the two nations.
PM Phuc showed his sympathy with the French Government’s efforts in pandemic control, noting that COVID-19 is a common challenge to all countries around the world.
Vietnam is ready to cooperate with France and all partners to jointly overcome these trying times, he stressed.
During the talks, the two PMs highly valued the progress in Vietnam-EU relations, especially the work for the enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
The Vietnamese leader appreciated the French Government’s support for comprehensively developing Vietnam-EU connections.
Informing his counterpart about the Vietnamese National Assembly’s ratification of the EVFTA and EVIPA, PM Phuc expressed his belief that the two deals will create new momentum for the economic, trade and investment links between Vietnam and the EU, including France, especially amid both sides’ efforts to recover their pandemic-hit growth.
He also asked the French parliament to ratify the EVIPA soon so as to materialise the benefits that this agreement can generate.
Exchanging views on international and regional issues of shared concern, the leaders voiced their delight at the two countries’ close cooperation at multilateral forums, at the UN Security Council since Vietnam began to serve as a non-permanent member in January 2020, as well as in developing ASEAN’s ties with the EU and France during Vietnam’s term as ASEAN Chairman.
They affirmed that the strong coordination has not only helped combat against COVID-19 at present but also contributed to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals, climate change response, environmental protection, and the maintenance of security, stability and respect for international law in the regions, as well as in the East Sea./.