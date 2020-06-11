Politics Vietnam respects freedom of religion and belief: FM spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on June 11 Vietnam’s consistent policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right of citizens to follow or not follow any religion or belief.

Politics Vietnam offers congratulations on Russia Day Vietnamese leaders have sent messages to congratulate their Russian counterparts on Russia Day, June 12.

Politics Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.