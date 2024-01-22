Society German President's visit to strengthen Vietnam-Germany ties in education: scholar The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will enhance overall cooperation, including in education – a key factor of prosperity in each country, said Dr Kambiz Ghawami, President of the World University Service of Germany.

Society Infographic Vietnam - The safest country to visit in Asia Vietnam is the safest and one of the most attractive travel destinations in Asia for the 2024 travel season, according to world-leading indie travel news source www.traveloffpath.com.

Society Prime Minister receives representatives of Romanian friendship organisations with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received representatives from the Romania – Vietnam Friendship Association and friendship organisations with Vietnam in Bucharest on January 21 (local time) as part of his official to the European country.