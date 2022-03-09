Society Hanoi aims to attract more tourists to cultural relic sites Hanoi authorities are working to attract more tourists to the capital city's cultural relic sites, especially when the country completely reopens the tourism sector from March 15.

Society Vietnamese delegation attends gender equality-relating meetings The Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva attended gender equality-related meetings held on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day.