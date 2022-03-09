Vietnamese from Ukraine receive continuous support in Czech Republic, Slovakia
A committee has been established by the Embassy of Vietnam and the association of the Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic to help evacuate Vietnamese fleeing war zones in Ukraine.
The committee has regularly updated the latest regulations and instructions set out by the governments of Czech and neighbouring countries and the European Union (EU) on entry of those from Ukraine. Announcements have been published by the committee on the official website of the Vietnamese Embassy and social media to help them better understand local rules.
The committee has regularly updated the latest regulations and instructions set out by the governments of Czech and neighbouring countries and the European Union (EU) on entry of those from Ukraine. Announcements have been published by the committee on the official website of the Vietnamese Embassy and social media to help them better understand local rules.
It has raised nearly 600,000 CZK (25,700 USD) in cash for the evacuees and received 20,000 EUR (21,830 USD) from the association of the Vietnamese people in Czech which will be spent on food, medicine and other necessities for those fleeing to Poland and Romania.
Additionally, it has collected donations of food, drinking water, blanket, clothes and medicine from local people for the needy from Ukraine. Many expats have voluntarily driven the Vietnamese from the border with Ukraine to temporary shelters in Czech while others have given accommodation and food for them.
As of March 8 morning, close to 200 Vietnamese people had been evacuated from Ukraine to Czech.
Ambassador to Czech Thai Xuan Dung said as the country’s immigration and entry rules are very strict, his embassy has focused efforts on giving support on legal issues for Vietnamese people.
In Slovakia, the Vietnamese Embassy estimated to have evacuated over 100 Vietnamese nationals from Ukraine to the country, most of whom chose to go to other European countries.
The embassy has closely coordinated with local authorities to facilitate their entry, transit and temporary stay and offer legal support for those who lost identity papers or wish to return to Vietnam.
Vietnamese expats in Slovakia have been busy arranging accommodations and travel from border for their fellows from Ukraine and providing them with food and other necessities. Vietnamese associations in Kosice near the border with Ukraine have sent rescue teams to the border gates day and night to offer help to them.
Over 10,000 EUR in cash and a large volume of food and necessities have been raised for those in need./.