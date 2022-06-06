Many types of tropical fruit from Vietnam have made inroads into Japan, including bananas, mangos, dragon fruit, lychees, and coconut. Lychee first entered Japan in June 2020 and immediately became popular among Japanese and overseas Vietnamese. In 2021 alone, more than 400 tonnes of the fruit were sold.



At the festival, several companies introduced the journey of Vietnamese lychee to Japan, helping people gain a better insight into the quality management process for the fruit before it is exported.



First held in 2008 on the occasion of the 35th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Japan, the Vietnam Festival in Japan is one of the biggest annual festivals in Tokyo. It not only helps promote Vietnamese culture and cuisine among Japanese people but also contributes to strengthening mutual understanding between people from the two countries./.

VNA