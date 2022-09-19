Business Flexible governance helps PetroVietnam stay resilient to uncertainties: executive Thanks to flexible governance measures, especially the governance of uncertainties, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has stayed resilient to oil price fluctuations and the COVID-19 pandemic’ impacts over the last three years.

Business KOTRA to connect VN, RoK business via trade event The Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) plans to organise a business-to-business (B2B) trade event on September 21 between enterprises from the Republic of Korea’s Incheon city and Vietnamese importers.

Business Measures suggested to boost labour market sustainability Several measures for developing a sustainable labour market in the post-pandemic period were suggested by many delegates on the sidelines of the Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 on September 18.