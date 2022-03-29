Business HCM City’s CPI up 1.51 percent in Q1 Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index (CPI) in March increased 0.6 percent month-on-month and 2.03 percent year-on-year, pushing up the index in the first quarter of this year by 1.51 percent.

Business Seminar discusses how to shift IZs, EPZs into eco-industrial parks The Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the UN Industrial Development Organisation and the Management Board of Industrial Zones (IZs), and Export Processing Zones (EPZs), held a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 29, discussing how to turn IZs and EPZs into eco-industrial parks (EIPs).

Business Work starts on bridge project in Mekong Delta Construction on Rach Mieu 2 bridge in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre began on March 29, the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.