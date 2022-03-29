Vietnamese furniture firms strive to further join global supply chain
The Vietnam Furniture Matching Week 2022, a major event of the domestic wood and furniture sector this year, will take place from April 13-20 in Ho Chi Minh City, heard a press conference on March 29.
Vietnamese furniture enterprises have seen their orders fully booked until the third quarter, even the end of this year. (Photo: VNA)
With diverse activities, to be held in both online and offline forms, the event is intended to seek solutions to help local firms expand their business network and further integrate into the global supply chain.
Nguyen Chanh Phuong, Vice President of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA), said Vietnamese furniture enterprises have seen their orders fully booked until the third quarter, even the end of this year, as the global demand has been on the rise.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and global uncertainties have disrupted the supply chain and led to high logistics costs, he noted.
Therefore, the event is expected to support domestic furniture and handicraft firms not only to expand their consumption markets but also access the best logistic services, Phuong said.
Within the framework of the programme, there will be Furniture Sourcing Day on April 13-14, which will enable businesses to approach international buyers and suppliers of support services, along with exchanges and workshops, according to organisers.
The programme will bring together some 500 businesses, more than 100 representative offices and international buyers.
Online activities will take place on HOPE (hopefairs.com) platform, which has been upgraded to make it easier for participating businesses and international buyers to hold meetings anytime and anywhere.
According to Tracy Tran, representative of Mitchell Gold Bob Williams in Vietnam, Vietnamese wooden products and furniture have been highly valued thanks to their quality and reasonable prices./.