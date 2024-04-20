Business Measures sought to boost Vietnam - Russia digital economic cooperation The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia organised a seminar on April 19 on prospects for Vietnam-Russia digital economic cooperation, attracting over 100 delegates representing ministries, sectors, research institutes, and business associations of the two countries.

Business Vietnam becomes biggest rice supplier for Singapore Vietnam has for the first time surpassed India and Thailand to become the largest rice exporter to Singapore by shipping 36.15 million SGD (26.55 million USD) worth of rice in the first three months of this year, an increase of 80.46% over the same period in 2023, winning 32.03% of the market share, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.

Business Cooling equipment market heats up Many electronics supermarkets in Hanoi have launched summer promotion programmes, reducing prices for cooling equipment such as air conditioners and fans, as the weather in the north of Vietnam has just begun to be hot and sunny.

Business Vietnam an attractive destination for electronics, semiconductor investors: Official Vietnam has strong infrastructure and research and development incentives as well as a skilled workforce, making it an attractive for “eagles” worldwide in the electronics and semiconductor industry, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong.