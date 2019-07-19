A UNESCO-recognized geopark in the northern province of Cao Bang has been listed among 50 best views in the world by U.S. news site Insider.

It describes Non Nuoc Cao Bang, recognized as a global geopark by UNESCO last year, as offering "magnificent views of its waterfalls, lakes, and diverse plant species."

Non Nuoc Cao Bang, founded in 2015, covers 3,000 square kilometers on the border with China. Its collection of fossil, sediment, volcanic rocks and karst landscape is believed to illustrate 500 million years of the earth’s history.

Seven hours northeast of Hanoi, tourism has long been a staple of the park, which has more than 200 cultural and historical monuments.

It connects with popular tourist destinations in Cao Bang including the Ban Gioc Waterfall, the largest in Vietnam and the world’s fourth largest waterfall along a national border, after Iguazu Falls, Victoria Falls and Niagara Falls.-VNA