At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on multifaceted cooperation between the Mekong Delta province of Long An and Germany’s Leipzig city was freshly signed on July 2.The signing formed as part of an 8-day trip to Germany by a working delegation from Long An starting June 26.The pact focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science, education, culture, human resources training, and public governance.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Uwe Albrecht, deputy mayor of Leipzig, said his city values and has engaged in several collaboration programmes with Vietnamese localities.He hoped the MoU will open up new cooperation opportunities for both sides.Phan Van Ranh, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee of Long An and Chairman of its People’s Council, stated Long An will create best conditions possible for German investors and businessmen, including those from Leipzig to operate in the province.Praising Leipzig authorities’ attention to increasing ties with Vietnam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu pointed to reciprocal advantages of the German city and Long An, particularly in the fields of trade and vocational training.The diplomat affirmed the embassy will assist the effective and practical implementation of the MoU in contribution to enhancing the Vietnam – Germany strategic partnership.After the signing ceremony, an investment – connectivity promotion programme took place, gathering over 50 firms from the two localities.While in Germany, the Vietnamese delegation had visited the Vietnam Embassy in Berlin and the Vietnam – Germany house in Leipzig, and toured a series of local companies as well as facilities for waste treatment and renewable energy.-VNA