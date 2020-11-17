At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hoang Binh Quan, head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Alexander Schweitzer, member of the Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), co-chaired online talks between the two parties on November 16.

Quan affirmed that relations between the CPV and political parties in Germany have served as a foundation to help the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership flourish in a pragmatic and effective manner.

He also spoke highly of online talks arranged by the CPV and the SPD to provide updates on the situation facing the two parties and countries, in a joint effort to maintain and strengthen cooperation and friendship between the parties as the countries celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 23, 1975 - 2020) and move towards a decade of the strategic partnership (October 11, 2011 - 2021).

The CPV official also spoke of Vietnam’s recent socio-economic development and preparations for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

He shared the country’s experience in curbing the spread of COVID-19 and rolling out measures to realise the twin targets of battling the pandemic and sparking economic recovery, thereby creating an optimal environment and tapping into the potential to foster cooperation with Germany and the EU.

For his part, Schweitzer congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in fighting COVID-19. He said he values the trusted and efficient relations between the two parties, and affirmed that the friendship with the CPV is a significant part of the SPD’s external relations.

The two parties also discussed measures to maintain and enhance bilateral relations.

They agreed that the pandemic has dealt a blow to all countries and territories worldwide and hampered the exchange of delegation and direct talks.

In such a context, the two parties need to bolster solidarity and information exchange via numerous methods, creating momentum for the relationship to thrive in the post-pandemic world.

The two agreed to spare no effort in promptly organising the seventh theoretical dialogue next year, as this dialogue has been an important mechanism to effectively boost cooperation./.