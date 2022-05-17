At the event (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) convened their seventh dialogue in Berlin on May 16, talking green growth in line with environmental protection and climate change adaptation in the two countries.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Transformation and Digitisation of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate Alexander Schweitzer, an SPD member, co-chaired the dialogue.

The dialogue, part of the parties’ annual cooperation programme, featured three discussions on green growth, renewable energy in Vietnam and Germany, and green agriculture.

Opinions raised at the event included those regarding Vietnam’s renewable energy transition strategy so as to ensure national energy security and realise international commitment; green agricultural development amid impacts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution; green growth models and climate change adaptation in some Vietnamese localities; among others.

Also in the framework of the dialogue, the CPV delegation met with SPD Co-Leader Lars Klingbeil, who expressed his hope to foster the sound relations between the two parties amid global challenges across many fields.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang (L) talks to SPD Co-Leader Lars Klingbeil (second from left) and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Transformation and Digitisation of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate Alexander Schweitzer. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier on May 14, the delegation participated in working sessions with leaders of the Energy Park Mainz, and Schweitzer and other SPD leaders in Rhineland-Palatinate.

In coming days, it is set to work with leaders of German governmental and parliamentary agencies, the German Institute for Economic Research and the non-profit German foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES)./.