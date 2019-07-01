Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Top Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem won the Summer Chess Classic in the US over the weekend.



Grandmaster Liem tied with Sam Shankland of the UK after 38 moves.



Liem has an Elo rating of 2694, while Shankland has an Elo rating of 2717.



The draw left Liem with six points after 10 matches to take the title and the prize of 12,000 USD.



Jeffery Xiong of the US was the runner-up with 5.5 points.



This is Liem’s second title this month, following the Asian Continental Chess Championship crown.



The Summer Chess Classic in St Louis, Missouri is the second of four annual Chess Classic tournaments.



In the first tournament last March, Liem finished third among the 10 participants.



Following this event, Liem will compete in the Grand Swiss tournament in October, which will attract about 100 players.



He is also expected to return to the list of Super Grandmasters with an Elo rating of 2713.-VNA