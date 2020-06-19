Vietnamese “Golden Lychee” arrives in Australia
The first batch of Vietnamese “Golden Lychee” which distinguishes itself from other varieties with yellowish skin and fresh sweetness has arrived in Australia and hit shelves in West Australia and South Australia.
Thanh Ha "U Hong" (Golden) lychee (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia on June 19 coordinated with 4 Ways Fresh, an Australia-based company specialising in the production and trading of Vietnamese agricultural products, to promote Vietnamese lychee at fruit and vegetable markets in Adelaide city in South Australia.
Since the Vietnamese lychee was approved for entry into Australia in 2015, the fruit has been available for sales in this market annually, beside red lychee from Luc Ngan (Bac Giang) and Thanh Ha (Hai Duong).
A survey by the office last year found that Australian consumers thought the yellowish skin of “Golden Lychee” was a sign of fading because of long-distance transportation.
To change that perception, the office has coordinated with 4 Ways Fresh to launch an awareness campaign promoting this fruit as “Golden Lychee: Fruit of Luck”, which implies the fruit is not only tasty but its golden skin also symbolizes good luck./.