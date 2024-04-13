Vietnamese golfer wins title at Taiwan amateur tournament
Vietnamese golfer Nguyen Anh Minh successfully won the 31st Taiwan Amateur Golf Championship 2024 on April 12 in Kaohsiung city.
Nguyen Anh Minh of Vietnam (right) and Yu Chun Chen of Taiwan pose with their trophies of the 31st Taiwan Amateur Golf Championship 2024 on April 12 in Kaohsiung city. (Photo of VGA)
The last round was also the best round of the 17-year-old golfer at the Kaohsiung Golf & Country Club golf course in Taiwan (China).
Setting a four-point gap against his nearest rivals, Minh was comfortable beginning the day. In the front nine holes, he took two birdies and two bogeys to extend the gap to five points to his rivals.
The teenager continued bagging two more birdies and five even pars in the back nine holes to have 2-under 70 result, making his final score of 3-under 285.
Cheng-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan, despite of his strong effort, could not catch up with Minh. He came second with 2-over 290.
Indonesia’s Randy made a big jump from No 5 after round three to No 3 overall with 6-over 294.
According to Vietnam's coaching board, it was a huge progress of the player in this tournament as he placed fifth last year. Minh's victory would push him much higher in the world ranking in the next release.
On the women's side, Le Chuc An of Vietnam also had her best round of the tournament, raising from No 23 to No 14 with 22-over 310.
Yu Chun Chen of Taiwan took the title with 3-under 285. She had a perfect day, scoring 5-under 67 in the last day to overcome round three's leader Kim Shihyun of the Republic of Korea. Kim scored even par 288.
The third place went to Amy Im of New Zealand who recorded 8-over 296./.