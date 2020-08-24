Vietnamese goods exhibition centre inaugurated in Thailand
The Business Association of Thai-Vietnam (BAOTV) inaugurated the Vietnamese Goods Exhibition Centre at VT-Namnueng shopping mall in the Thai northeastern province of Udon Thani on August 23.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the ceremony, BAOTV Chairman Ho Van Lam said the centre will introduce and develop distribution channels of Vietnamese goods in Thailand, making them more popular in the country.
Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen city Hoang Ngoc Son said the inauguration of the centre not only makes it easier for consumers in the northeast of Thailand to access high-quality Vietnamese goods but also helps the two countries’ firms access trade and explore business opportunities, towards a more balanced trade between the two nations.
He hoped that the BAOTV will continue striving to open more similar centres in supermarkets and shopping malls, turning them into destinations for tourists.
Vice Governor of Udon Thani province Wanchai Janthorn spoke highly of contributions by the Thai community of Vietnamese descent and the Vietnamese Thai business people in particular to Thailand’s socio-economic development.
The northeast of Thailand is now home to over 70,000 Vietnamese Thai people./.
