Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem finished second with prize money of 15,000 USD at the recently concluded 2021 Chessable Masters held in the US after he was defeated by So Wesley from the host country.



In the second set of the final in the form of four rapid games held on August 9, the two grandmasters had a 2-2 tie. However, Wesley previously beat Liem in the first set.

The chess tourney was held online due to COVID-19.

In the International Chess Federation (FIDE) world ranking in August, Liem stands at the 32nd place with an Elo rating of 2709. He is the top-rated player in Vietnam and currently the head coach of a chess team in the US’s Webster university./.