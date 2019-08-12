Vietnamese Guinness record of bamboo pole dance set

A Vietnamese Guiness record of bamboo pole dance was set at the Sun World Fansipan Legend Resort in Sa Pa town, mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 10.
VNA
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 16:18:08
Print
Manulife Da Nang International Marathon 2019
Hue promotes tourism growth potential
Last descendant making Hang Trong folk paintings
Special national relic site: Vinh Moc Tunnels and Vinh Linh trench
Light and sculpture make special artwork
Cao Bang beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2019
Nha Lang features Muong culture
Sound house expected to be tourism highlight