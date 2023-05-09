Vietnamese gymnast strikes gold in five consecutive SEA Games
With a gold medal in the men’s single bar event on May 9, Dinh Phuong Thanh went down in the history of Vietnamese gymnastics winning gold in five consecutive editions of the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
At the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, Thanh earned 13,500 points for his single-bar performance and secured the top spot.
He was followed by Abiyurafi of Indonesia (13,000 points) and Luqman Zulfa of Malaysia (12,500 points).
Earlier, Thanh had obtained 11 SEA Games gold medals, including four in Singapore in 2015, two in Malaysia in 2017, two in the Philippines in 2019, and three in Hanoi last year.
However, Thanh failed to defend his championship in the parallel bars event on May 9, earning only 14,400 points, much lower than his result (15,133 points) at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.
In the men’s vault event, Trinh Hai Khang landed a bronze medal with 14,050 points, following Juancho Miguel Eserio of the Philippines (14,525 points) and Tikumporn Surintornta of Thailand (14,150 points).
The same day, Vovinam athletes of Vietnam, namely Le Duc Duy, Mai Dinh Chien, Nguyen Hoang Tan, and Le Phi Bao, recorded 273 points to win a gold in the men’s multi-weapon training event. Cambodia with 265 points obtained a silver while Laos and Myanmar, both 263 points, had a bronze medal each.
With 272 points, the Vovinam team of Vietnam also pocketed a gold medal in the women’s multi-weapon training event earlier on May 9. Lam Thi Loi and Nguyen Thi Tuyet brought home a silver medal in the women’s pair sword training event.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Thanh Trung gained a bronze in the 57kg category of Kun Khmer, a traditional combat sport of Cambodia, after losing to a rival of the host country./.