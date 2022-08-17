The products included toys, gifts, and household items that are handcrafted from natural materials such as sedge, rattan, bamboo, wool, and ceramic.

Export revenue from the products grew about 9.5% per year to about 2.2 billion USD recently, making the products one of the 10 product groups with highest export revenue of Vietnam. The US is the largest market of Vietnamese handicraft products, accounting for 35% of total export revenue.

Vietnam first joined the biannual NY Now exhibition in 2004 as part of a national trade promotion program held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Currently, Vietnamese handicraft products have been available in 163 countries and territories./.

VNA