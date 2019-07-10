Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Vietnamese producers of natural and environmentally friendly gift and handicraft products are exhibiting their wares at a fair that opened in Singapore on July 10.The 20th gift fair attracted 200 enterprises from many countries and territories, including 10 Vietnamese exhibitors.Taking handicrafts and gifts as a high value-added, labour-intensive commodity sector of Vietnam in the global market of handicrafts, Vietnamese firms are constantly innovating and improving the quality of its products.To meet the increasing demand of consumers for environmentally friendly products, many businesses have used 100 percent of natural materials.The fair is a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses specializing in handicraft products to introduce their wares as well as to seek partners to expand the export market.Through the fair, participating enterprises will be updated on the latest trends in the field of gifts, thereby orienting the development of their products in the future.-VNA