From many countries around the world, the contestants were extremely excited to experience the land of Ninh Binh, with three Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity recognised by UNESCO.

Next was the special national historic site of the Hung Kings Temple in Phu Tho province.

And at Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi, contestants learned about the history of the ancient craft village and admired the creativity of local potters.

Contestants will help promote Vietnam’s culture and tourism by using their smartphones to make videos introducing what they experienced in the country.

This year’s contest marks the 31-year journey of Miss Tourism World, with the highest levels of innovation and creativity ever seen. Journeys of experience are how contestants become real tourists, thereby promoting Vietnam’s heritage./.

