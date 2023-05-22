Thaifex Anuga 2023 takes place in Thailand from May 23-27. (Photo: Thaifex)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Thirty-three enterprises and trade and investment promotion agencies across Vietnam will attend Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show Thaifex Anuga 2023 which takes place in Thailand from May 23-27.



They focus on introducing healthy products, food, agricultural specialties, and processed products such as Phu Quoc traditional fish sauce, fruit juice, dried fruit, rice vermicelli, spices, and instant herbal tea.



At this year's fair, the Business Association of Vietnamese High-Quality Products also coordinates with the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand, the representative of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Ministry of Trade of Thailand, and businesses in Thailand organised seminars "Thailand's experience in developing green economy and sustainable products" and "Opportunities to penetrate and develop markets for Vietnam’s green and sustainable products".

On the sidelines of the events, activities will be organised to connect Vietnamese businesses and guests.

Thaifex Anuga 2023 with nearly 4,000 booths of more than 1,000 businesses from over 100 countries around the world is the destination of most of Thailand's leading retailers as well as regional and international ones./.