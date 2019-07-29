Li Peng, former Premier and former Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (Photo: AP)

– Vietnamese leaders on July 29 offered condolences to their Chinese counterparts over the death of Li Peng, former Premier and former Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his condolences to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, while National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan extended her condolences to Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Li Zhanshu.Li Peng was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China in the 13th, 14th and 15th tenures. He served as Premier of China from 1987 to 1998 and Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee from 1998 to 2003.He passed away at the age of 91 in Beijing on July 22. -VNA