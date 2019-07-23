Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Buddhist nun Thich Tam Tri (Source: VNA)

- As many as 63 organisations and 206 individuals, including four Vietnamese, were honoured on July 23 in a ceremony in Tokyo for their prominent contributions to developing diplomatic ties between Japan with countries and regions.Many honorees have made various activities to promote friendship, understanding, culture-art exchange, education and religion, contributing to boosting the development of the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership.Speaking at the event, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed his gratitude to the honorees for their unceasing dedication in exchange activities between Japan and its partner countries.Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Buddhist nun Thich Tam Tri, one of the four Vietnamese hounoured at the event, expressed her pride, saying that this is an honour not only for herself but also the whole Buddhist and Vietnamese community in Japan.Vietnamese people living and working in Japan are contributing to enhancing solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Japan, she stressed.-VNA